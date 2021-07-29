Paul Labus, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Labus, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Paul was born June 23, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Oliver and Virginia Davis Labus.



Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.



Paul will always be remembered lovingly by his three children, Jill (Jim) Lisner, Denise Sass and Matthew Labus; four grandchildren, Bobby, Corey, Katie and Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Remi, Riley, Evan, Bobby and Trevon; sister, Judy Domigalski and brother, Richard Wiser.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy and two brothers, Gary (J.C.) Wiser and Dennis Wiser.



Per Paul’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Paul’s family.

