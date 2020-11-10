Paul K. Lenhardt, Jr., Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul K. Lenhardt, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born January 5, 1947 in Youngstown, son of the late Paul K., Sr. and Helen L. (Jacobson) Lenhardt.

He was employed in steel and retail sales.

In his spare time, Paul enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, shopping, attending craft shows, eating and watching movies.

Paul will be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Debra Moschella, whom he married June 18, 1981; five children, Diane (Tim) Brown, Heather Hefner, Wayne (Kelly) Shay, Amanda (Jim) Berick and Nicole Lenhardt; six grandchildren, Bryant, Makenzy, Dylan, Lauren, Hailey and Jace and cousin, Nora (Russel) Smith.

As per Paul’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

