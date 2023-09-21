POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 18, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

Paul was born February 3, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Paul and Louise (DiCesare) Menichini of Lowellville.

He was a graduate of Lowellville High School, Class of 1959, where he excelled in basketball, football and track. Paul was inducted into the Lowellville Hall of Fame in 1980.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1967 on the USS Donner.

He was employed by Falcon Foundry after discharge.

He truly enjoyed road trips with family and friends, scenic views, beaches and casinos. His main passion was reading about history, geography and fiction novels.

Paul will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Paul married Carol (Stanar) on February 2, 1974 until her death in April 2004. Together, they raised five children, Patricia (Randy) Columbo of Poland, Donna (Larry Bovo) Bigley of Struthers, Darlene (Chip) Bianconi of Poland, William (Donna) Malloy, Jr. of New Springfield and Sheryl (Michael) Meris of Poland. Paul also leaves 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane Hvisdak of Lowellville and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Chuck Treharne; brother-in-law, John Hvisdak; sons-in-law, Kenneth Bigley and James DePaul and two great-grandsons.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday September 22, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

