YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS.

She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident.



Patty was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School.

She worked at Parkside Women’s Center and Trustmark before retiring.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, where she taught Children’s Church.

Patty enjoyed camping and doing all crafts, especially knitting and artwork. Patty was also an avid Green Bay Packers and NASCAR fan.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Lindsay (Logan) Hanna; son, Ryan (Melissa) Granger and two grandchildren, Miller and Madisyn Granger, all of Florida; a brother, Gary (Theresa) Streiner of Poland; sister, Joyce (Frank) Frattaroli of Struthers and two nephews, Christopher and Scott Streiner.

Patty will be missed greatly by all who knew her, as she always possessed a kind, friendly smile even through her struggles with MS. Pat was an inspiration to everyone around her, always displaying her positive outlook on each and every day.



The family would like to thank the staff and management of Masternick’s Memorial Health Care facility for the excellent care and warmth that they gave to Patty and comfort to her family and all the staff who became a special friends beyond being caregivers.



The family kindly requests In lieu of flowers a donation be made MS Society or Angels for Animals in her name.



We would like to thank Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home for their kindness and friendship during this trying time.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4222 South Avenue, Boardman, Ohio.

Prayers will begin 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the funeral home followed by a funeral service celebrating Patty’s life at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, in Boardman, with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.



