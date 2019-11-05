Patsy J. Lucente, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at Noon on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman for Patsy J. Lucente 51, who passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Patsy was born April 15, 1968 in Youngstown, the son of Pasquale and Emilia (Carrabbia) Lucente.

Patsy worked as a general contractor.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching football; especially his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He also liked to race and rebuild cars.

Patsy will always be remembered lovingly by his two daughters, Marlaina and Andrea Lucente; sister, Angela (Paul) Bosela and two brothers, Salvatore (Patty) Lucente and Nino Lucente.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday Novmber 8 prior to the service at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Patsy’s family.

