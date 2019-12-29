Patsy Anthony Diana, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy Anthony Diana, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away December 27, 2019 at The Inn of Christine Valley surrounded by family and friends .

Patsy was born on April 5th, 1931, to Antonio and Angelina Diana in Youngstown, Ohio, later moving to Austintown where he resided with his family.

He was a 1949 graduate of East High School.

He married Josephine Lazazzera Diana on July 25th, 1959. The two were married 57 years, until her passing on August 25th, 2016.

Patsy served in the Korean War.

He worked and retired from the U.S. Post Office in Boardman.

He lived for his family and cherished the time with them.

His memories will be carried on by his two children, Anthony (Nancy) Diana and Patrick (Debbie) Diana; 5 grandchildren, Brittany (Will) Kimmerle, Patrick, Jr. (Nicolette) Diana, Brennan (Kristen) Diana, Jordan (Eva) Diana and Alexa (Mark) Mellott; great-granddaughters, Kallie and Kaia Diana, Carmella Diana; great-grandson, Patrick Diana III; sister, Teresa Cortell and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Angelo Diana and Toni Diana and brother-in-law, Phillip Cortell.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:45 – 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

To send flowers in memory of Patsy Anthony Diana, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.