Patricia “Patsy” Arquilla, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Arquilla, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020.

Patricia was born April 27, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis and Lena (Carano) Arquilla.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Patsy worked 25 years at Moyer’s and for ten years on the Youngstown City Schools Board of Education.

She was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish. She prayed the rosary every day and watched daily mass.

Patsy loved to cook and bake cookies for her nieces and nephews, especially for their weddings and graduation parties. She helped raise her nieces and nephews.

Patsy will always be remembered lovingly by her two sisters, Phyllis Wick and Loretta Buccilli; three brothers, Ronald, Richard and Louis Arquilla; and her many, loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by sister, Mary Louise Arquilla and brother, Albert Arquilla.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Angela Merici Church.

The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Patsy’s family.

