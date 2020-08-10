Patricia N. Kovach, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia N. Kovach, 63, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020, after a 16-year battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Patty was born October 23, 1956 in Youngstown, the daughter of Patsy and Angeline (Gargano) DeBlasio.

She was a 1975 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked in the stockroom of Value City Furniture.

She loved dogs.

Patty will be remembered lovingly by her husband of 42 years, Craig Kovach; two brothers, Michael and Benjamin; two aunts, Elizabeth Speziale and Virginia Matijasic; uncle, Russel Speziale, Jr. and several cousins.

Private services were held for the family.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for the kind and compassionate care shown to Patty.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

