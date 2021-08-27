Patricia Daubenspeck, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)— Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church in Austintown with the Very Rev. Gregory F. Fedor, V.F. presiding for



Patricia Daubenspeck, 89, who passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born February 20, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Sutak Passella.

She loved telling stories about growing up in a large, colorful and close-knit Italian family that started when her grandparents immigrated to Youngstown and grew to be very large with multiple generations of aunts, uncles, her parents, sister and other relatives living under one roof. She also had very fond memories of growing up next door to St. Stanislaus church where she was baptized, attended school taught by the nuns, married and eventually saw her own children baptized.

She was a 1948 graduate of South High School where she met her future husband Dauby (John) whom she would marry in 1953.

She spoke often of time spent in Mill Creek park picnicking with family and friends, ice skating and having school dances at Pioneer Pavilion. Like many of her generation Pat and Daub developed a love of Big Band music that lasted their lifetime and included seeing the famous groups at local venues like the Idora Park Ballroom. None of their children’s wedding receptions were complete until they had cut the rug to the music they loved.

Pat was was a wonderful homemaker and cook who continued on the traditions and recipes she had been taught. Every Sunday meant hand made pasta dinners with the whole family. Her home made bread, cinnamon rolls and clothes pin cookies will be sorely missed.

Pat was a devoted mother and nothing was more important than her children. She and John were proud residents of Austintown and in 18 uninterrupted years of enrollment at Fitch her children can’t remember a single track meet, football game, cross country meet, band concert, basketball game, school play, wrestling meet or parent teacher conference that was missed.

She and John were founding member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown. From the simple beginning of mass at the Wedgewood theater, she was grateful to see the parish grow, eventually seeing three daughters married from and great grandchildren baptized at the church.

Pat was an animal lover who had a number of pets over the years, most recently Angel, her chocolate lab. Angel and Pat were fixtures in the neighborhood for 13 years during their daily walks and visits with neighbors and friends. As a big fan, Pat was known for her large collection of bulldog keepsakes.

Patricia will always be remembered lovingly by her six children, Susan (Mike) Boesch, John (Pamela) Daubenspeck, Deborah (Douglas) Urbank, Patricia (Mark) Karstetter, Jim Daubenspeck and Joseph (Melissa) Daubenspeck; nine grandchildren, Shawn Boesch, Chris (Miriam) Boesch, Michael Boesch, J.J. (Taylor) Boesch, Abbey Karstetter, Andy Karstetter, Nicholas (Charlotte) Karstetter and Logan and Paige Daubenspeck and eleven great-grandchildren, Jada, Korbynn, Scarlett, Gemma, Madigan, Lucas, William, Violet, Henry, Calvin, and Isaac.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Daubenspeck Jr.; and sister, Esther Stanko.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

The family respectfully requests that unvaccinated individuals please wear a mask to calling hours and the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman 44512 or Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield 44406.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Daubenspeck, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.