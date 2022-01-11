NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Horstman, 63, of New Springfield, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

Pattie was born November 2, 1958, the daughter of the late Ralph and Shirley Nichols McClure.

She was a 1976 graduate of Lowellville High School.

Pattie loved spending time with her family, cooking and baking, playing cards, backgammon and reading. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Atlanta Braves fan.

She enjoyed many years in the surrounding communities serving as a paralegal.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Norbert Wientjes and his fiancée, Megan Elizabeth Thomas, of Reston Virginia and Mark James Wientjes and his fiancée, Kimberly Susan Goodson, of Reston, Virginia and her stepdaughter, Heather (Horstman) Antolek of St. Augustine, Florida. She also leaves behind her stepmother, two sisters, one brother and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leroy Horstman and his son, Sean Horstman and Mark Wientjes, the father of her two sons.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held by immediate family later this Spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman. Friends and family are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support; via phone calls, texts or they may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

