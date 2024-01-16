YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Holecko, 82, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, January 5, 2024.

She was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank J. and Ann Amodio Holecko and baptized on December 7, 1941.

Pat was a 1959 graduate of Ursuline High School, received a B.S. in education from YSU and did post-graduate work in education and health at YSU and Kent State.

She was a teacher for 30 years, five years in the parochial schools and 25 years in the Youngstown public schools, retiring in 1990. She began a second career lasting ten years as a massage therapist, a profession she studied prior to retirement.



Pat’s favorite hobbies were golfing, bowling and watching the Cleveland Guardians.



She will be deeply missed by two siblings, Nancy (George) Cap of Poland and Robert Holecko of Scottsdale, Arizona; two nieces, Michele Laws and Kelly Ann Cap; two nephews, Michael Cap of Henderson, Nevada and Dr. Matthew M. Holecko II of Scottsdale, Arizona; great-niece, Sarah Laws; numerous cousins and long-time friend, Donna.



Family and friends may gather to pay their respects on Friday, January 19, 2024 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 1:00 p.m. memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Pat’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia A. “Pat” Holecko, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.