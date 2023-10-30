AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrica A. Cannon, 86 of Austintown, formerly of Campbell, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, October 22, 2023.

Patricia was born May 19, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Patsy and Mary Moszczobrwsky Milano.

She worked as a secretary with the Youngstown City Schools.

Patty enjoyed watching game shows, ordering items that she saw on television and playing solitaire and computer games. She loved to swim, being around her family and friends, going on family vacations and most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Patty will be remembered lovingly by her four children, Patty (Chuck) Pustay, Linda Durastante, Gary (Jen) Cannon and Michael (Kim) Cannon; ten grandchildren, Eric Pustay, Brandon (Hannah) Pustay, Frank Durastante, Tiffany Durastante, Alex (Demetrianna) Cannon, Dillion, Carson, Samantha, Silas and Travis Cannon; three great-grandchildren, Leigha Durastante, Evie and Kensley Cannon; her sister, Jackie Pagan and brother, Patsy Milano.

Besides her parents, Patty was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Garnet and Diane Skripac and three brothers, Robert, Don and Ronnie Milano.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice Compassionate Care, Briarfield Manor and Briarfield Glennellen for the compassionate care shown to Patty, along with a special thank you to Leigh for her loving care.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia A. Cannon, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.