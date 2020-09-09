Pamela S. Tedrow, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela S. Tedrow, 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home.

Pamela was born September 22, 1952, in Conneaut, the daughter of Edwin L. and Aini (Malli) Rintanen.

Pamela worked for Turning Point Counseling for over 40 years.

She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed photography, traveling and listening to 70s rock music.

Pamela will be remembered lovingly by her husband, Dennis Tedrow; three children, Jeffrey (Alicia) Tedrow, Tracy Pinter and Devin (Donnes) Tedrow and three grandchildren, Cole Tedrow, William Pinter and Liam Tedrow.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmont Drive, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Pamela’s family.

