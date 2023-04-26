YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela J. Centric, 55, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, following a long-fought battle with cancer.



She was born November 27, 1967, in Youngstown, the daughter of Jack and Carol Bair.



Pam graduated from Springfield Local High School. She worked as a dispatcher and driver for Independent Taxi.



She was a kind person and had empathy and compassion for everyone she met. She cared a lot about animals. In her spare time, Pam loved spending time with her family, watching movies, listening to music, and cooking. She enjoyed spending time in Conneaut at the beach.



Pam will always be remembered by her husband, Michael Centric; her parents; four children, Hallie Centric (Cory), David Eshenbaugh (Alex), Marie and Kristen Bair; her granddaughter, Haven Centric; three grandsons; her cousin, Robert Woodzell; her two aunts, Therese Cooper and Patricia (Richard) Allen; and many friends who were like family.



She is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Pauline Biroscak and aunt, Mary Huston.



There will be no calling hours or services.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.