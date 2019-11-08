Olivia M. Rosine, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olivia M. Rosine, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Olivia was born March 18, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Camillo Anthony and Wanda (Gallagher) Fiucci.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1964.

Olivia, often called “Libby” or” Liv,” focused on her family from an early age and worked hard always putting her children first. She raised her daughter and son with strong family values, respect and kindness towards others especially family and friends.

Libby and Terry spent most summers at Geneva on the Lake for over 38 years. She was fun and cooked her SOS breakfast that would start with seven people and end up with triple the number. She loved trips to any casino, some NASCAR races, Florida, Vegas, Niagara Falls and New York City. Cooking for family and friends was her passion and enjoyed by everyone. Her grandson of 18 years provided joy through various church and sports activities. She was very proud of his accomplishments with swimming. There were many trips to Columbus over the past 40 years to spend time with her sister, nephew and daughter. The holidays were traditional and fun filled with board and card games. More recently, she enjoyed seeing videos of her great-nephew, Illan from California.

Libby will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Terry, whom she married February 2, 1975; son, Edward (Audra) Stackpole; daughter, Wanda Stackpole; grandson, Jordan Stackpole; sister, Toni Fisher; nephew, Shawn (Subha) Finnie; great-nephew, Illan Finnie; brother-in-law, Jerry (Cindee) Rosine and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to The Bing Cancer Center in Columbus, St. Elizabeth Boardman Infusion Center and Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House for the kind and compassionate care shown to Libby.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Libby’s family.Read Less

To send flowers in memory of Olivia M. “Libby” Rosine, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.