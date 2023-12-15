CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Delores Malmisur passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, following a brief illness.

She was born on December 10, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, to Fred and Olga K. Schenk.

In 1953, she married her Heidelberg College sweetheart, Joe Malmisur and remained his sweetheart until his passing in 2018.

Olga had a rewarding 30 year teaching career, first as a kindergarten teacher in Wellston, Ohio and later in Tiffin, Ohio. She then taught third grade for 23 more years at James A. Garfield Elementary School in Garrettsville, Ohio, until her retirement. After retiring, she volunteered at Madison Elementary School and volunteered for ten years at Immaculate Conception School in Youngstown, Ohio.

She loved music, had a beautiful voice and was proficient at playing several instruments.

Anyone that knew Olga would agree that she was truly among the sweetest, most kind, loving, and thoughtful people they’ve known. It was rare to see her without a smile.

Olga leaves to cherish her memory a son, Joseph J. Malmisur (Susan); a daughter, Marty Hyden (John); grandchildren, Stephanie Cox (Don), Nathan Malmisur (Christina), Sam Malmisur (Peggy), Emily Malmisur, Kelly Cramer (Mark), Katie Miller (Kevin) and Patrick Hyden (fiancée, Samantha Mack); great-grandchildren, Josh and Samantha Cox, Ava, Eloise, Rhys Malmisur and Donovan Rose, Sophia, Weston Malmisur and Anthony Colantone and J.J. Cramer; a brother, Karl Schenk (Barb); a sister-in-law, Karen Malmisur and special nieces.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 65 years and her brother-in-law, Michael Malmisur.

A private funeral service was held for the family.

Material contributions may be made in honor of Olga to the “Youngstown State University Foundation – Olga D. and Joseph Malmisur Scholarship fund”, or to the “Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley”.

