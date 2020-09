YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Odessa L. Jones passed away Saturday, September 19.

Odessa was born November 25, 1942.

Arrangements are being handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.

