BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman W. Perry, 73, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 23, 2022 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Norman was born August 19, 1948 in Youngstown, son of Thomas and Dorothy Gregg Perry.

He was a 1967 graduate from Boardman High School.

Norman was an electrician by trade and started working at age 16 for Strouss (Mayco). Later in life, he took a job with Caprice Nursing Home as a maintenance man.

Norman’s many hobbies included fixing and tinkering around his and his daughters’ homes. Target shooting with friends became his past time. He had a passion for guns and knives. His daughters and his grandkids were his life.

Norman a.k.a “Storman Norman” as his friends called him, will be remembered for his humble heart, compassion for others, his laid-back demeanor and his crystal blue eyes.

Norman leaves to cherish his memory his four daughters, Renee (Vince) Pilolli, Elizabeth (Robert) Makara, Janice Jones and Christina (Andrew) Kuchmaner; his sister, Elaine Spisa; eleven grandchildren, Vincent, Nicole, Natalie, Nina Pilolli, Sydney and Riley Jones, Abigail, Michael and Maxwell Makara and Avery and Andrew Kuchmaner and three nieces, Shannon Spisak (Todd Lang), Erin (William) Potter and Megan (Scott) Dunigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Geoffrey Jones.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512. Masks are recommended.

Norman’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Javier E Caleron, M.D., Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi, M.D. and the staff at Maplecrest Nursing Home for their exceptional care of Norman.

