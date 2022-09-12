YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, 61, passed away at his residence Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022.

Butch was born August 18, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Norman W. and DoraJeanne (Paranzine) Gollan.

He worked 12 years in floral delivery for Edward’s Florist Shops.

Butch favorite team was the Miami Dolphins. He enjoyed all sports, cheering on the Cleveland Guardians and playing bocce.

He was a member of the Army & Navy Garrison No. 360 and the V.F.W. Post 3307.

Butch will be remembered lovingly by his dad, Norman and stepmom, Barbara Gollan; his siblings, Darlene Martinez, Daniel Gollan and Nadyne Yanniello and his partner, Lisa White.

Butch was preceded in death by his mom, DoraJeanne and maternal grandparents, Samuel and Elvira Paranzine.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at

the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

