BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Spotts, proud mother to twin boys and a daughter, passed away New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, from complications due to Covid 19.

Norma was born June 9, 1932 in Estancia, New Mexico to William Chant and Zelda Brown, the youngest of three daughters.

She spent her childhood in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area and graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1950.

She married her first husband and father to her children, Christopher Foote, who was serving in the military at the time. She served her country by being a military wife and mother to three military brats, moving around the country 17 times showing her extreme adaptability to stressful situations.

Norma held numerous jobs, beginning her work life as a telephone operator. She was known for her hard work ethic, friendliness, her laugh and wry sense of humor that would tickle people’s funny bones. She had the ability to make everyone feel important and always had an uplifting comment and attitude that would raise the spirits of any who met her. Norma was an avid cribbage player who enjoyed bowling and tennis. She had a lifelong love for her pets and is survived by her loyal companion of 14 years, her little dog, Emma.

She is survived by her two sons, Carl (Debbie) Foote and Paul (Luanne) Foote; her stepchildren, Randy and Suzie Spotts; sister, Louise Pratt; son-in-law, Scott Usedom and numerous nieces and nephews who helped her through her life in California for decades.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ola Sabin; husbands, Victor Spotts and Christopher Foote; dearest daughter, Debra and stepson, Peter Spotts.

