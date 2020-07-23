Nick C. Benedis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown for Nick C. Benedis, who died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Mr. Benedis was born March 2, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of Nicola and Bianca Ferrara Bonadies (Benedis).

He was a 1963 graduate of East High School.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1964 – 1967 in France and Germany.

He worked for the United Engineering and Foundry Company, the Department of the Air Force and after his retirement he worked part time at YSU for six years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown and an associate member of the National Italian American Foundation and the National Christopher Columbus Association of Washington D.C.

He was very proud of his Italian immigrant parents, his mother coming from Rivisondoli L’Aquila and his father from Montelongo, Campobasso. He loved gardening and all things related to Italian music, history and culture.

He is survived by his nephew and godson, Donald (Melissa) Benedis and their daughters, Alexis and Gianna and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Dominic and Daniel Benedis and sisters, Annette Kalapos, Mary Lou Van Dyke, Linda Marie Rodriguez and companion, Marie Joyce Mrus.

There are no calling hours.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

