Nicholas P. Durse, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suddenly and unexpectedly, Nicholas Philip Durse departed this life on Saturday, November 20, at home in his sleep, peacefully and comfortably.

Nick was born in Youngstown on August 16, 1954, the first child and only son of Anna and Tony Durse.

He began life on the east side, going to Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart, where he made the first of his many life-long friends and ended up in Brownlee Woods, graduating from Wilson High School in 1972.

He began working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube shortly thereafter.

He married the former Stella Pietkiewicz in 1977; they welcomed their son, Nicholas Anthony, in 1986 and their daughter, Deanna, in 1991.

From 1996 until his retirement this past July, Nick worked at YSU, first as mover then as repairman.

Nick played high school football and was on a number of bocce teams over the years. He loved Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns, bringing him both joy and pain but Nick’s favorite places to be were in the garage and on the quarter mile. He built and raced a number of cars over the years, including his 1970 Olds 442 and two ‘27-T Roadsters, known to all as Dago Red Racing, making countless 9-second passes at Quaker City and back in the day, at Meander and Sunset. For many years, A & W sponsored his Dago Red Roadster; he and it could be found up front under the canopy by the DJ booth at nearly every show and cruise, particularly the Hot Rod Supernationals. He was a featured racer at the Steel Valley Supernationals at Quaker City Raceway and he and the Olds 442 were once featured in Super Stock magazine. He enjoyed every minute of it all, usually with some rockin’ blues playing in the background.

He considered his grandkids, Evelyn and Dante, to be his greatest gifts, though. He was a proud and happy Meepaw, as they called him, helping to babysit each week and enjoying their company every chance he got.

Nick was an utterly unforgettable, completely colorful character. Left to miss him for the rest of their lives are his kids, Nick (Megan) and Deanna; their mom, Stella; his grandkids, Evelyn and Dante; his sister, Melissa; his niece and nephew, Amelia and Nico Mascarella; his cousin, Ron Corpa, who was like a brother to him; his best four-legged friend, Mugzy and a long list of life-long friends, near and far.

For those who would like to say goodbye to him, calling hours for Nick will be held at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Friday, November 26, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service immediately afterward.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Nick’s family.

