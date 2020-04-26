Nicholas J. Tisone, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Tisone, 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 with his family by his side.

Nicholas was born September 27, 1922 in Youngstown, the son of Nicholas Savino Tisone and Rose Cowell Tisone.

He graduated from East High School in 1940, where he lettered in football and basketball for three years. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942. Nicholas was stationed in the Pacific on the submarine tender U.S.S. Otus and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer 1st Class before his discharge in 1945. Upon his release from the Navy, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the Youngstown College. Nicholas was employed by General Fireproofing as chief scheduler and retired in 1983.

He met and married the love of his life, Rose M. Ross, in 1946 and was married until her death in 1995. Nicholas was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife, his four children and his Catholic Faith. His quiet demeanor, kindness for people, and words of wisdom will be missed by all who knew him. He gave everyone in his family the most important gift you can leave as a legacy, his time. He was never too busy to teach us a sport, coach one of our teams, or show us the right way to paint something. His sons remember that if you weren’t at Mass 30 minutes before the service started, you were late! We will never forget the Christmas season where he taught us that trimming a Christmas Tree was nothing short of a major engineering project! Our beloved father was simply our role model and hero during his life here with us.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose; his dedicated son, Robert and grandson, Christopher.

Nicholas is survived by his sons, Nicholas D. Tisone of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Richard J. Tisone of Liberty and Gregory A. (Monica) Tisone of Liberty. He also leaves his daughter-in-law, Maryann Tisone of Skysville, Maryland; his grandchildren, Sherry, Maria, Christine, Nicholas and Richie as well as great-grandchildren, Rachael, Mason, Tyce, Olivia and Mariana.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the many friends and family who cooked, cleaned and were kind to their family and also recognize all the excellent care Nicholas received at home by home healthcare nurse, Marcie, the staff at the Cleveland Clinic, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Austinwoods Rehabilitation Center. The family would like to thank Dr. James Smith M.D. FACS, Dr. Luca Stocci M.D. at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Tejdeep Singh M.C., Dr. Sudershan K. Garg M.D. and especially Dr. Lisa Afrons M.D.

A private service was held.

The family requests that material contributions be made in Nicholas’ name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

