Nicholas J. Burnett, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Burnett, 35 of Boardman, was the victim of a homicide on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Nick was born September 16, 1984, the youngest son of John Burnett and Mary Anne Harkins McCarthy.

He lived in Boardman his whole life, attending and playing football for Boardman High School where he graduated in 2003. He then went on to play football for Youngstown State University.

He was an avid sports fan who loved cheering on his favorite team the Oakland Raiders.

He graduated from Youngstown Fire Department Training Academy in 2008.

He was employed by Pondscape and McCarthy Systems Company, Inc.



Nick has left behind many people who dearly loved him.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Armand and Catherine Burnett and Margaret (Ed Harkins) and Michael Conroy and his stepmother, Karen Marie Burnett.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Anne McCarthy; his father, John Burnett; his stepfather, Terry McCarthy; his brothers, Tony and Mike Burnett; his fiancée, Katherine “Katie” Cerimele; his nephews, Carter and Hudson Burnett and nieces, Natalie and Ava Burnett. The biggest love of his life was his 6-year-old son, Hunter.

He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him deeply.

May you go in peace, Nick. Your tired and relentless struggle is over. You were a wonderful soul who fought a hard battle. We will always love you!

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3 at the Rossi Bros. and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at St. Patrick Church 357 N. Main Street in Hubbard prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Donations can be made at any Huntington National Bank to: Custodial account of Hunter G. Burnett or to www.gofundme.com/F/Hunter-Burnett.

