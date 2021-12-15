YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Newton Harris, 78, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Newton was born on March 10, 1943 in Youngstown, son of the late Edward J. and Laurabelle Knoel Harris.

Newton retired as a crane operator from United Foundries after 37 years of service.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and fishing. He was an avid Ohio State Fan.

Newton will always be remembered lovingly by his companion of 25 years, Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin; four children, Tammy (Russel) Harris-Peterson of Florida, William “Bill” (Eva) Harris of Austintown, Edward Harris of California and James (Michelle) Harris of Tennessee; four stepchildren, Deborah (Ron) Christoff, Henry (Kim) Price, Judy McCoy, all of Youngstown and Gracie (Don) Buhro of Kentucky; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren and two brothers, Charles (Mary) Harris and David (Karen) Harris, both of Lowellville.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Skip Harris and stepdaughter, Donna Dobozy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. In honor of Newton’s love of Ohio State, everyone is asked to wear Ohio State gear to the visitation.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to support the family via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

