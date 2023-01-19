BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela.

He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in 1980 and attended college at Cleveland State and Youngstown State where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Integrated Social Studies.

Nelson had an unquenchable thirst for football. He spent most of his free time watching old games and looking through playbooks. Nelson started coaching football in 1985. He coached for many different schools throughout the years such as Mooney, Girard, East Palestine, Campbell, Chaney and Lowellville, where he won the ICL championship in 2002 with his best friend, John Protopapa. Anyone who knew Nelson knew his obsession and passion with the sport. He was also a die hard Michigan Wolverines fan and never missed a football game.

Nelson had two pride and joys in life, whom which his legacy will be lived on by, his two children, Gianna (21) and Alex (18). He attended every school, sports and extracurricular event and was both of their biggest supporters throughout everything they did in life. Everything Nelson did in life was for his children.

Nelson is survived and will be missed by his loving parents; sister and brother-in-law, Diana (Schiavi) and Jeff Rafoth; brother, Henry Schiavi; his children, Gianna and Alex Schiavi and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Nelson was predeceased by cousin, Joseph DeSantis and uncle, Quintino DeSantis.

As a man of strong faith, Nelson will be honored with a Memorial Mass held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers. Following the Mass, the family will be holding a luncheon at the St. Nicholas hall to celebrate Nelson’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.