YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Nelson C. Jorge, 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Nelson was born August 22, 1963, in Youngstown, the son of Francisco, Sr. and Julia Del-Valle Jorge.

He worked selling new and used tires. Nelson was a devout Catholic and was an altar server at St. Patrick Church for many years. He loved animals; especially his daughter and son-in-law’s dog Theodore, going to the ocean, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He was known for his contagious sense of humor and generosity towards others. Nelson lived every day of his life for the present moment.

His loving wife, the former Kelly R. (Massie) whom he married July 24, 1996, passed away May 28, 2016. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother.

Nelson will always be remembered lovingly by his daughter, Megan (Gregory) Barbush; grandchildren; two sisters, Dr. Rosemary Quinones, and Gracie (Jack) Toth; three brothers, Edward Jorge, David (Gwen) Jorge, and Michael Jorge; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, December 30, 2023 with a Noon funeral service to follow at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

