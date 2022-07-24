NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Vivo, 72, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 23, 2022 with her family by her side.

Nancy was born on May 15, 1950 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the daughter to Larry and Theresa (Macri) Nash.

She worked at Vivo Iron and Metal where she met her husband, Jim. She also worked at Mahoning Bank and later in Home Healthcare, after raising her children.

Her most rewarding work was being a homemaker to her husband and six children. She loved to cook, especially for the holidays. She enjoyed teaching her cooking skills to her granddaughter, Avery. Some of her favorite past times were crafting, art and gardening. She especially enjoyed attending all the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Spending time with her children and grandchildren meant so much to her. She made many friends living in New Middletown and opened her home to all of her children’s friends.

Nancy will be remembered lovingly by her husband, James S. Vivo, Sr., whom she married July 31, 1971; six children, James S. Vivo, Jr., Jessica (Nick) Morgione, Jenna (Marc) Jakubovic, Jeremy (Megan) Vivo, Julie Vivo, and Jonathan Vivo; her three grandchildren whom she adored and cherished, Avery Jakubovic, and twins Cecelia and Jackson Vivo; her friend who was like a son to her, Mickey Gresko; two siblings, Eugene “Toofie” Nash and Sandy Fogel and special friends who were like family, the Piperata Family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry “Sonny” Nash.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the dear friends who did so much for Nancy during her battle with ALS these past few years.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown when friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to Mass at the church.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.