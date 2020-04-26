Nancy E. Meyers, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Meyers, 83, entered eternal rest the morning of Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Nancy was born April 9, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth (Medve) Mesaros. She was raised and spent most of her life on the Eastside of Youngstown and always reminisced about growing up there.

She graduated from Hubbard High in 1955 when her family moved late her senior year, but she always considered herself a Golden Bear at heart.

Nancy worked at Mahoning National Bank where she formed a lifelong friendship with her dear friend, Sally Domagalski Johnson. Later she went to work for Consolidated as an administrative assistant in the corporation offices. It was there that she met her future husband, Raymond Meyers, whom she married in January 22, 1965 and spent 35 years together until his passing in 2000. Nancy always loved children and after taking time to raise her own family went back to school for her childcare certification she worked as a childcare provider before retiring in 1999.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Carol (Ron) Carr and Kim Meyers both of Boardman; two granddaughters, Kera (Brian) Burton of Hubbard and Kristina Kelley of Franklin, Pennsylvania and a great-granddaughter, April.

Besides her parents and husband Ray, she was preceded in death by a by daughter, Karen Meyers Kelley.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Omni Manor for the loving care they showed Nancy during her stay. Our hearts especially go out to Fancy Nancy’s East Wing family who surrounded her with laughter, love and compassion.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Nancy’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Eastern Ohio Area Chapter 3711, Starr Centre Drive Suite A, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family will plan a celebration of Nancy’s life at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Nancy's family.

