LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nada Hasija, 70, fought a courageous battle with cancer until her passing early Friday morning, March 4, 2022.

Nada was born March 7, 1951, in Cret Bizovacki, Croatia, the daughter of Pavo and Agica (Skvort) Dinjar.

She was a homemaker and a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church of Holy Apostles Parish.

Nada enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking, cooking and especially shopping but her greatest love and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Her husband, Matt Hasija, whom she married February 20, 1966, passed away March 23, 2020.



Nada will be remembered lovingly by her two daughters, Maria (John) Coric and Bridget (John) Santoro; her five grandchildren, Alyssa Santoro, Matthew Coric, Cassandra Santoro, Natalie Coric and Angelina Santoro; great-grandson Christopher Santoro; two brothers, Stjepan (Vera) Dinjar and Andrija (Stefica) Dinjar and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anka Kis and Barica Halitovic and a brother, Josip Dinjar.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

There will be a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church for Mass on Tuesday.

The family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to Drs. Santuccio Ricciardi and Eledath Krishnan of Youngstown and to Dr. Steven Waggoner and all the staff and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Nada’s family.

