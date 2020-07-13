Monique Raquel Perez, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monique Raquel Perez, the daughter of Walter Perez and Durbin Perez passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Monique started working at the age of 15 years old.

The death of Monique is a major loss to all family and friends. Not because she was well known but because of her heart. Monique was unique to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. More than ever, she enjoyed the company of close family and friends. She was a loving mother to Talia Lemmon who was her pride and joy. She taught her to love and respect others and to always pray, to forgive and to ask for forgiveness.

She leaves behind her parents, Walter and Durbin; one daughter, Talia M. Lemmon; four brothers, Walter Perez, Christopher Perez, Dominick Perez and Miquel Roblesm, Jr.; many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and her fiancé, Phillip Lemmon.

Monique was preceded in death by her older sister, Edna I. Robles and both grandparents.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Rossi Brots. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that visitors whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Perez family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Monique Perez, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.