Mitchell James Lautner, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell James Lautner, 93, was born March 31, 1927, in a house on the west side of Youngstown to Michael and Mary Rita (Hoffer) Lautner.

He left this world peacefully Thursday evening, October 8, 2020.

He made his home in Austintown.

Mr. Lautner was a wonderful father to his two children, Gayle (Nick) Carino and Mitchell Lautner II. He was papa to four grandchildren, Jennifer Hrina, Timothy (Trish) Hrina, Anthony Carino and Julie Carino and four great-grandchildren, Carl Farina, Isabella Farina, Camryn Hrina and Jack Hrina.

He served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa.

He worked in the steel mills in Youngstown and as a television repairman and retired from Ajax Magnethermic. There was not too much he could not repair. Fixing things was his specialty.

He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool and playing cornhole. It was difficult to beat him. He enjoyed going to baseball and softball games, always anticipating that home run. When asked the secret to a long and happy life, his response was “always smile” which he did. His passion was flying. He was a private pilot since the age of 15. He owned his own plane for over 40 years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, the former Bessie Ann Williams, who passed away in 2008 and brother, Chuck in 2020.

Per Mitchell’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Mitchell’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Mitchell J. Lautner, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: