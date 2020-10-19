Miriam Carolyn Rebic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miriam Carolyn (Fetchu) Rebic, age 75 and a lifetime native of Youngstown, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

She was born on October 28, 1944 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Dorothy (Hunt) (Fetchu) Kosdrosky.

She graduated from South High School in 1965.

She married Andrew Michael Rebic on August 13, 1966.

She was stay at home mother where she raised her four daughters.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She loved painting, drawing, crocheting and spending time with family. Miriam loved late nights with her grandchildren watching movies.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Andrew; sisters, Diane Kearns and Joan Pacholewski and daughters Ginger Karout (Ahmad), Judy Seidner (Blane), Mary Kincaid (Joesph) and Amanda Conti (Anthony). She was loved by her 13 grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Joseph Fetchu and Thomas Kosdrosky and her great-grandson, Troy Seidner.

Funeral services officiated by Reverend Dr. M. Rosie Taylor will be held at Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Noon.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family unless you are attending the service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Miriam’s family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

