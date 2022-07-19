YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle L. Michael, 52, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

She was born October 29, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of William Dundee and Jean Allen Patterson.

Michelle worked for 29 years at the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office.

In her spare time, she loved to shop and lay in the sun.

Michelle will always be remembered lovingly by her mom, Jean; three sisters, Cheryl (fiancé, Marc) Host, Kristy (John) Waters and Julianne Dundee; five nieces and nephews, Ianna Host, Haley Chuparkoff, Joshua Host, Gracie Goins and Brady Goins; four great-nieces and nephews and Goddaughter, Kendall Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Dundee.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Michelle’s name to S.A.V.E., Suicide Awareness, Voices of Education, at www.save.org.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michelle L. Michael, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.