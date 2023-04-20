LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are devastated to share that Michael Bower, “the kindest and best of men” passed away on Monday, April 17, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after courageously fighting a recent battle with cancer.

Mike Bower was born on February 11, 1967, to Raymond and Verna Bower in Warren, Ohio.

He grew up in Howland and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1985.

In his youth, Mike loved music and for ten years was a guitarist for the Christian thrash metal band, Sonic Praise.

In the spring of 1992, Mike met his misfit soulmate, Michele Davanzo. Within two weeks they were engaged, then married a few months later on October 2. They made their home in Lowellville where they raised two beautiful children, Chaise Ann and Slade Michael.

A kind and gentle soul, Michael had the privilege of staying at home with his kids. After his children started school, he began a career as IT manager at Victory Christian Center, where he worked for several years. When friends and family had a computer crisis, Mike was always the one to save the day.

Above all, Michael’s heart belonged to the Lord and his greatest joy was spreading the Good News. He spent countless hours talking with friends, discussing the Word of God and studying the Torah. He eagerly took to the streets everywhere to evangelize people of all walks of life, proudly proclaiming God’s love for His people. He is certainly basking in the light of the Lord he loved and adored with all his heart.

We will all miss Mike dearly, especially Michele, his devoted wife of 30 years; his daughter Chaise; son Slade and his loving mother, Verna. Michael also leaves his father, Raymond; sister, Suzy and brother-in-law, Brian Smith and his in-laws, Dan and Kimberly Davanzo, Michael and Carla Davanzo and Tina and Mark Inskeep, as well as many nieces and nephews and his four-legged family, Qui-Gon, Ellie, Addy and his grand kitty, Zabdi.

On Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. friends and family can join us in celebrating Michael’s life at Rossi Brothers And Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, Ohio, with a short service to follow.

Oh, our dear Michael, how we will miss your sweet smile! You will live on in our hearts forever.



