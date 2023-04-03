POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Susko, 82, went home to his heavenly Father, on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born October 26, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Margaret Egley Susko.

He retired from General Motors.

He was a member of River of Life Ministries.

In his spare time, he enjoyed old cars and ministering to people. He also loved animals and operated a kennel.

Michael is survived by his wife, the former Sylvia Rudisill; daughter, Michelle (Joe) Benson; granddaughter, Jessica Benson; four sisters, Carly (Tony) Allen, Joann (Henry) Marsilio, Margie Eusanio and Janet (Greg) Lenhart and brother, Gary (Sandy) Susko.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael R. Susko, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.