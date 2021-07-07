Michael James “Diesel” Midkiff, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Diesel” Midkiff who was born February 24, 1970, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School and M.C.C.T.C. in 1988.

He was currently employed at Phillips Manufacturing.



Michael proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1990.



He was a member of American Legion Post 472, where he served as Sergeant of Arms and a member of the American Legion Riders. He also was a member of the Steelworkers Union 1375.



Michael is survived by his father and stepmother, Will (Pam) Midkiff of Canfield; daughter, Brittany (Tyler) Booth of Coshocton; grandchildren, Lara, Haylee and Xander Booth; siblings, Nikki Stevens and Dino Baird, both of Struthers; nieces and nephews, Chrysta (Dan), Connor, Kalyn, Kyle, Brendan and Reya; girlfriend, Nissa Richmond, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda (Midkiff) Loar and sister, Kelly Baird.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Friends may call again on Saturday, July 10 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to either the American Legion Post 472 at 323 E. Indianola Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 or The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.



Diesel will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was loved by everyone.



