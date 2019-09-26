Michael D. Delfino, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Delfino, 54, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

Michael was born on August 7, 1965 in Youngstown, the son of Nicholas A. and Beverly A. (Kozak) Delfino.

Michael had a kind, giving heart, his choice of occupation made that evident. He worked with autistic children, senior nursing homes and home health care. Michael was loved by his clients and their families for his empathy. During his final years, he was the sole caregiver for his mother, Beverly Petrony. Michael wanted her to never feel alone and he tirelessly provided companionship.

Michael’s memory will always be cherished by his brother, Nicholas A. Delfino of Manhattan Beach, California; six stepsiblings, Anthony, Linda, Victoria, Samuel, Eunice and Sandra Petrony; his uncle, Michael M. (Dorinda) Kozak of Youngstown; aunt, Rosalee K. (Donald) Steele of Sigel, Pennsylvania and numerous cousins and friends who will miss him.

Michael was fortunate to have lifelong friendships with Douglas Martin, Youngstown and Tricia (Steven) Katz, Harleysville, Pennsylvania. BFFs to the end of his life.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate his life by his family. His ashes will be dispersed on the family farm and family camping site in Sigel, Pennsylvania.



