Michael Anzevino, Calcutta, Ohio

CALCUTTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anzevino, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Michael was born December 24, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of Carmen and Rachel (Malamisuro) Anzevino.

He was a retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube and was a member of Christian Assembly Industry.

His wife, the former Rose Parro whom he married August 4, 1949, passed away September 1, 2019.

Michael will always be remembered lovingly by his two sons, Michael (Cathy) Anzevino and Bill (Krista) Anzevino; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ciavarella and brother, Dominic Anzevino.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Joann Moore and brother, Carmen Anzevino, Jr.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.