YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Provenzale, 88, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center with family by his side.



Michael was born September 25, 1934 in Bellevue, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Donna (Giampetro) Provenzale. As a child, his family moved to Youngstown where he was a lifelong resident.



He was a 1952 graduate of East High School.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. While stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina he was chosen to participate in and won many competitions as a rifle expert.



Upon returning home from the service, he met Dolores J. Yanno, whom he married on November 17, 1956.



Michael was employed with and retired from, the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineers, a job he loved. During his employment he became the president of his union until his retirement in 1997.



He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, golf and play bocce. Throughout his years of playing golf, he made four hole-in-one shots which earned him a spot in the newspaper each time. He also played bocce for most of his life and was part of a team that won many tournaments year after year. He had a passion for music and loved to dance with his wife. After her passing, it was something he always missed and reminisced about.



Michael was very goodhearted and generous to his children, family and friends and was always ready to help others. He was the kind of guy who would have a five-dollar breakfast and leave a twenty-dollar tip.



Michael is survived by his two children, Anthony (Theresa) Provenzale and Donna (Christina) Provenzale; grandchildren, Kristin Provenzale, Michael (Jessica) Provenzale, Dena (EJ) O’Neill, Anthony (Alexandra) Muscatello and Dominic Mascarella; great-grandchildren, Carly, Jenna, Anna, Luciana, Julia, Anthony, Clara and Mia; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he loved very much.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Dolores; an infant son, Michael; his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Jo Marie and Louis Takacs; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and John Yanno; his wife’s five brothers and four sisters and many aunts and uncles whom he was very close with.



The Provenzale family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. They will receive family and friends Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St Luke Church in Boardman followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.



Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery where Michael will be laid to rest next to his wife.



The family would like to thank the staff at both Elmwood Assisted Living during the past six months and Caprice Health Care Center during the last two weeks for their kindness and compassionate care.



