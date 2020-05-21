Michael A. Tomasino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Tomasino, 70, passed away at home with his wife by his side on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Calabash, North Carolina.

Mike was born on June 14, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Margie Tomasino.

He grew up in Youngstown and was a 1967 graduate of Wilson High School.

Mike retired in 2014 after a long career in marketing and sales management and moved to Calabash, North Carolina.

Besides the love of his life, his wife Carolyn, Mike’s next love was golf. He enjoyed his yearly visits to Myrtle Beach to golf with his buddies and traveling with his wife.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carolyn whom he married September 15, 1973; daughter, Nicole (Bill) Ruggles of Austintown, Ohio; his son, James (Leah) of Mosfellsbaer, Iceland; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Johnathan, Anthony Ruggles and Wit Tomasino and a brother, Dan (Sharon).

A private service will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email, or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mike’s family.

Mike’s family would like to extend a sincere appreciation and any contributions to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, SECU Hospice House, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Michael A. Tomasino, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.