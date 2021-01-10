Michael A. Stefko, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Stefko was born on March 27, 1950 in Youngtown, Ohio to Anne (Carella) and Michael Stefko.

He passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

He attended East High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. His service continued as a firefighter for the City of Youngstown where he was promoted to engineer then to captain. He retired as an arson investigator in 1993 after 28-years. Throughout his firefighting career he was also a partner in a home remodeling and building company where he earned a reputation as a person of providing a quality product with the utmost integrity.

During his retirement years, he enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren in both Ohio and Texas. He always enjoyed his summer months at his lake house with friends and family. His wife family was everything to him and that was the focus of his life.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Anne Vari and his father, Michael Stefko.

He is survived by his wife of 58-years, Patricia Stefko; his two sons, Michael (Julie) Stefko of Dallas, Texas and Kevin (Yocelin) Stefko; three grandchildren, Sonya, Christian and Michael III; two brothers, Joseph and Bob (Peggy) and two nieces, Sarah Kelty and Laura Silva of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be scheduled post Covid restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Friends of the Rich Center, 3890 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.