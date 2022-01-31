YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melania Sofia Mendez, 96 of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Sofia was born March 28, 1925 in Anjeles, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Juan and Carmen Tellado Soto.

After raising her four children, Sofia went to work as a lab technician at Northside Hospital. She then owned and operated the Bridge Inn Bar and Grill and Sunnyside Café along with her husband.

In her spare time, she loved to read, exercise and tending to her flowers outdoors but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Her husband, Jaime Mendez whom she married July 26, 1947, passed away June 20, 2018.

Sofia will always be remembered lovingly by her four children, Diana Mendez, Jaime (Carmen) Mendez, Yolanda (Jose) Perez and David Mendez; eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jose Perez; four brothers, William, Juan, Esteban and Louis and two sisters, Maria and Francisca.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church) in Youngstown followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Kevin Peters celebrating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

