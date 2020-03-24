Matt Hasija, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matt Hasija, 77, fought a courageous battle until his passing early Monday morning March 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Matt was born Sept. 21, 1942 in Milanovac, Croatia, the son of Fabijan and Magdalena Hasija.

He worked at General Motors, retiring after 33 years of service.

He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church of Holy Apostles Parish and the UAW Local 1112.

He loved soccer, fishing and fixing things around the house. He loved to roast pigs, making kielbasa and taking care of his garden. Matt enjoyed staying connected through the internet being on Facebook and You Tube. Matt loved his family and adored his grandchildren and great grandson.

Besides his wife, Nada (Dinjar) Hasija whom he married Feb. 20, 1966; he will be remembered lovingly by his two daughters, Maria (John) Coric and Bridget (John) Santoro; his five grandchildren Alyssa, Matthew, Cassandra, Natalie and Angelina; great grandson Christopher; sister Helen Bozic of Croatia and four nieces and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.

A private funeral liturgy will be celebrated for the immediate family.

A public memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Matt’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Matt Hasija, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.