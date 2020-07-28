Maryann McIntire, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann McIntire, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Maryann was born July 6, 1944 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Angeline (Fasline) Higel, Sr.

She was a graduate of Fitch High School and retired as a machinist from American Church.

Maryann was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Maryann will be remembered lovingly by three children, Kelly (Mike) Burke, Teri (Bob Roddy) Ryan and Johnpaul Cooney; seven grandchildren, Troy and Salena Sigurani, Maddisen and Landon Burke and Alexa, Jakob and Colin Ryan; great-grandson, Kahmaree Bush and brother, Frank Higel. Jr.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Maureen Cooney.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., followed by prayers, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maryann McIntire, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: