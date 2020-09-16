MaryAgnes Miles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAgnes Miles, 73, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

MaryAgnes was born October 22, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Carmen J. and Agnes P. (Fabian) Lucci.

Upon graduating from high school, MaryAgnes went to Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, where she studied and became a parochial schoolteacher. It was there she was known as Sister Carmen Marie. After leaving the convent, she attended Youngstown State University earning her master’s degree and resumed her teaching career.

She retired from Youngstown City School as a teacher.

MaryAgnes was a member of Poland Baptist Church where she also taught Bible school.

She was a very good musician and loved music of all kinds. She won awards with the Cardinal Mooney Debate Team and appeared on the Hoot an Anny television show.

MaryAgnes will always be remembered lovingly by her three children, Morgen (Andrew) Miles-Lowe, Raegen Miles-Wingler and Marc (Heather Birch) Miles and five grandchildren, Carmen Mathews, Kaitlyn, Myles Wingler, Allison Miles and K.K. Crites.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Kenny J. Wingler and sister, Captain Carmen Ann Lucci-Humes.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories to send condolences to MaryAgnes' family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of MaryAgnes Miles.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

