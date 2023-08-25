YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Vecchiarelli, 94, a cherished daughter, sister, cousin and Godmother who peacefully departed this life on Thursday, August 17, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and unwavering love.

Mary was the oldest child born to Emilio and Margaret Vecchiarelli on April 19, 1929 in Crivitz Wisconsin, leaving Crivitz at an early age and moving to Youngstown, Ohio.

She attended Madison Elementary School and then graduated from East High School, class of 1947.

Mary was a life long member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica and she belonged to the Mothers of the Crucifix for over 50 years.

Mary embraced the values of hard work and perseverance that were deeply instilled in her by her parents. Mary carried those values of hard work throughout her life and those values shaped her into the remarkable woman that she became.

Mary started working at Chrisman’s bakery in 1945, at the age of 16, and remained there until the bakery’s closing, some 45 years later. She also worked at Nemenz IGA, retiring from there as a cake decorator. As a baker, Mary touched the lives of hundreds in the Youngstown area, designing and creating beautiful wedding cakes, along with the delicious pastries that she took so much pride in preparing for customers.

In her younger years Mary enjoyed going to plays, theaters and traveling with her cousin, Josephine Pallotta, and her lifelong friend, Kay Wolf. In her later retirement years, Mary became fond of bingo but she never passed up an opportunity to play slot machines at the nearest casino.

Mary’s love for her family was the cornerstone of her existence. She was a devoted sister to her siblings, offering unwavering support, whether in times of joy or during moments of difficulty. Anyone knowing Mary would truly say that she was a peacemaker.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Margaret; two brothers, Frank (Joanne deceased) Vecchiarelli and Pasquale (Elisa) Vecchiarelli and a niece, Diane Vecchiarelli.

Surviving Mary are her sister, Cecilia (Joseph deceased) LaBruno and her brother, Anthony (JoAnn) Vecchiarelli, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren.

There will be a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 via Mt. Carmel Avenue in Youngstown. Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. prior to Mass, all held at the church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to Dr. Manu Seghal M.D. and the dedicated staff at The Moorings at Lewes Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facility in Lewes Delaware, where Mary resided for the last two and a half years.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God”

Matthews 5:9

In lieu of gifts or flowers the family requests donations be made to The Moorings at Lewes Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facility.

