Mary T. Utsinger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Utsinger, 46, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was born December 27, 1974, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis P. III and Paulette Sudol Flere.



Mary was employed at Utsinger Towing as office manager.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, being a grandma, and her dogs.



Mary will always be remembered lovingly by her mother, Paulette; two daughters, Allison (Beth) Trickett and Ashley Lara (boyfriend Austin Tusinac); stepson, Charlie Utsinger; grandchild, Rue Trickett and two sisters, Darla (Dave) Sigley and Lucinda (Brad) Lang.



Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur “Buzz” Utsinger, who passed away January 22, 2021.



Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. There are no services.



