Mary R. Pisani, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary R. Pisani, 97, a life-long resident of Youngstown’s east side and Struthers, passed away at The Assumption Village on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



She was born on December 31, 1923, one of five children to Dionizio and Giuseppina Casciano Ronci who emigrated from Italy during the early 1900s.



Mary was a graduate of East High School where she was senior class Vice President and a member of the National Honor Society. Following high school, she graduated from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse.

During World War II, she volunteered for the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in a Military Hospital in Chicago.



In 1948 she married Victor Pisani and together they raised five sons.



Mary worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown for over 42 years retiring at the age of 80 in 2004.



She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers, the Catholic Nurses and the Italian Mother’s Club.

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, travel, playing with her grandchildren and casino gambling. Mary particularly enjoyed hosting large family gatherings during the holidays.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; son James of Huntington Beach, California and her siblings, Frances Bartone of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Angelo Ronci of Campbell, Rita Cramer of Liberty and Philomena Constantine of Youngstown.



She is survived by her sons, Victor (Barbara) of Mandeville, Louisiana, Richard (Mary Lou) of Poland, Gregory (Donna) of Wimberley, Texas and Edward (Noreen) of Garden Grove, California; her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Pisani of Huntington Beach, California; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

There will be calling hours from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2021, at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

