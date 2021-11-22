Mary R. Lavaglio, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary R. Lavaglio, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Mary was born April 29, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Philomena Rinaldi Brunetti.

Mary grew up on the east side of Youngstown.

She worked in the bakery department of Cochran and Frattaroli Sparkle Markets.

Her claim to fame was hands down her cooking. Family and friends were always sure to be served up any one of her specially made treats, from her spaghetti sauce and meatballs to eggplant parmigiana and her signature wedding soup. No one would leave her home unfed. She had a giving spirit to all and her strength and resilience through life’s trials and tribulations spoke to her nature of perseverance. She was a good listener and spoke only when she saw fit and never out of turn. She was an inspiration and mother figure to all and will be truly missed.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica and the Mother’s of the Crucifix.

Mary will always be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Barbara (Rick) Carline of Boardman; sister, Antoinette Cimmento of Campbell; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Lavaglio, Sr.; son, Nicholas Lavaglio, Jr; two sisters, Angie Nerone and Kathleen Schetino; three brothers-in-law, Tony Schetino, Alfred Nerone and Andrew Cimmento and brother, Ralph Brunetti.

A private Mass was held for the family.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff from Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman for the kind and compassionate care shown to Mary.

Arrangements were to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

